People from any age group can suffer back pain due to various reasons. Spine health can go for a toss if people don’t pay attention to their posture and so on. Try these asanas given by Hiral Shah, Founder and CEO, Hiral Shah Wellness Solutions, Mumbai, for maintaining your spine’s flexibility.



Look up to release upper body:

Sit in your chair or stand up.

Stretch your arms over your head and interlock your fingers.

As you lift your chin up, turn the palms towards the ceiling and gaze up at the ceiling.

Inhale, exhale and release your breath.

Know how to stretch your back and shoulders, try “leg hug”:

Sit on the edge of your chair and your feet should be placed flat on the floor.

See to it that you let your arms hand loosely to the floor and release your neck by leaning over chest to knees.

Bring your hands behind your legs. Your right hand grasping left wrist and left hand grasping the right. Hold and release your hands to the floor again, when you feel the stretch in your back, shoulders and neck.

Open up the side trunk:

With your knees slightly bent, take a slightly wider than hip distance stance.

Place your right hand on your right hip to support your spine.

Place your left hand behind your head by raising your left arm in a vertical line and. Stay in the same position as you incline your torso to the right.

Evenly distribute your weight between both legs and switch sides.

Image Source: Shutterstock