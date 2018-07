Women can suffer from many gynaecological problems – vaginal bleeding and discharge, lumps in the genital area, vaginitis and many more. But, the next time if you feel that something is wrong down there, it could be vulvodynia.

Women are often embarrassed or shy to discuss the problems related to their intimate body parts. But, not seeking an appropriate solution to eliminate it, can worsen the problem and in turn, can hamper your quality of life. So, act accordingly and nip the problems in the bud. Here, we tell you what is vulvodynia and how to get rid of your agony by bringing a positive change to your lifestyle. “Vulvodynia refers to the persistent discomfort or pain around the opening of your vagina or vulvar region without any detectable and perceptible cause and lasts for a prolonged period of time. The soreness and throbbing caused in this condition could be unbearable. Women or a girl of any age can suffer from it,” explains Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and Founder, International Fertility Centre.

Know how you can suffer from it.

Usually, the causes of Vulvodynia are not known. But there are multiple reasons for its occurrence and existence. Frequent use of antibiotics can also lead to this problem along with the history of sexual abuse. “Any kind of past vaginal infections can give rise to it. Women having aversion to yeast infections are exposed to this condition,” says Dr Rita Bakshi. 7 tips for a healthy vagina

Have a look at these symptoms

“Itching and throbbing around the vulvar region while activities like exercising, cycling, sexual intercourse or even walking are its signs. The pain can pop up at regular intervals or continuously. Thus, visit a doctor if the pain in genitals occurs as these symptoms can greatly affect the emotional and physical life of a person,” says Dr Rita Bakshi.

Want to keep this condition at bay? Follow these vital tips

• Use dermatologically tested products for washing your intimate areas.

• Make sure that you use toilet paper after urinating and keep your vagina dry and hydrated.

•Dr Rita Bakshi says, “Avoid using soaps and shampoos, wear cotton undergarments. Avoid long hours of sitting in sweaty gym clothes or wet swimwear and keep your vagina clean and fresh.Several medications can desensitize the vulva by breaking the cycle of pain. These might have to be consumed on a regular basis for long periods. One must consume them before advising a doctor. In case of severe pain, anaesthesia is also given to stop and prevent the women from excessive pain and undertaking regular and consistent sessions of physiotherapy could relieve women from extremely painful conditions in the vulva.”

• Follow a diet which is low in oxalate salts. Foods high in oxalates like spinach, rhubarb (a leafy perennial vegetable) and bran flakes must be avoided.

• “Applying ice after intercourse is important. Don’t forget to use lubricators. Moreover, relaxation of the vagina is of prime importance,” says Dr Rita Bakshi. Follow these vaginal hygiene tips this monsoon

