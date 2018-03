World Tuberculosis Day is on 24th March.

Tuberculosis is one of the most infectious diseases that can affect any age, caste or class. It is one of the top 10 causes of death across the globe, ranking above HIV and malaria. Moreover, the cases of tuberculosis in children are rising in India. Moreover, lack of proper awareness the symptoms and treatment of TB are also one of the causes of increasing incidences of TB. But one of the most common misconception that people have about TB is that it cannot be cured, and this is the reason people ignore the condition. However, when asked about the same to an expert, here is what he has to say. Here are facts on tuberculosis you need to know.

Dr Lalit Anande, Chief Medical Officer, TB hospital, Sewri, Mumbai says, “TB is curable if it is diagnosed early and treated immediately. If you test positive for TB, then you should consult a doctor immediately and follow the course of the treatment as advised by the doctor without fail. This is because, if you stop treatment midway or do not complete the course, the bacteria becomes resistant to the drugs. In such a case, more powerful drugs are prescribed to treat the condition. Hence, depending upon the sensitivity, appropriate treatment has to be started at the earliest.”

There are no stages of tuberculosis, however, the signs and symptoms will develop over time, which will worsen the condition. In the case of pulmonary TB, numerous changes happen in the lungs leading to fibrosis and cavity formation. In such a case, treatment should be started immediately. If not, then it can lead to numerous complications as the bacteria can spread to other parts of the body. Here’s more on complications of tuberculosis you should know about.

Although 90% cases of TB are pulmonary TB, it can affect different parts of the body including the brain, intestines, genitals and skin. And hence, the symptoms are specific to the region where the bacteria is present. Although fever, weight loss and weakness are the common symptoms of TB, the symptoms of TB vary depending upon the site of infection. For example, if the intestinal lining is affected, then you might present symptoms in the abdomen like stomach ache, abdominal distension and constipation. If the brain tissue is affected, then symptoms like convulsion might be reported. Of the bone or spine is affected, then pain all over the body might be seen. Moreover, TB can affect the genitals and the skin. Also read about is TB sexually transmitted?

