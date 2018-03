Ever wondered what oral hygiene routines our dentists may be following to maintain their perfect pearly whites? We did too!We took the opportunity to ask five dental health care professionals about their oral hygiene routines.

Dr Darshan Vora, Vora’s Dental Care, Mulund

Brushing and flossing and two important oral health habits you should follow every day. Flossing is an important habit because it helps remove food particles that are stuck in the crevices of the teeth and it can reach farther than the toothbrush can. It is high time children are also taught the importance of good oral hygiene. To prevent early tooth decay in kids, dental sealants can be applied to act as a barrier against plaque and acids.

Dr Deepil Mehta, from Pankaj Mehta Dental Care, Navi Mumbai

Apart from brushing the teeth and flossing, one should also clean the tongue. Many people may not think it necessary, but a lot of oral bacteria proliferate on the tongue. Just brushing the teeth will therefore not be enough. More importantly, don’t skip regular dental checkups!

Dr Rajendra Sankpal

You should massage the junction between the tooth and gums with your index finger. Make circular, massaging motions on the area. This will not only help in expelling food particles from your mouth, but also promote tooth and gum strength by improving circulation.

Dr Nikita Goyal

Brushing twice a day is very important. After we eat or drink something, a thin film of plaque starts developing on our teeth. Our saliva contains powerful substances that can neutralise these plaque acids that can damage the dental enamel and cause decay. But at night, our mouths remain shut for a long time and there is little or no saliva in our mouths that can act against this acid. So it is important that we brush to remove the plaque before we hit the bed.

Dr Neha Tiwari

Using a good mouthwash to gargle is an important part of maintaining oral hygiene. Most mouthwashes contain an ingredient called fluoride which helps in reducing dental caries. After every meal or twice a day, gargling with a good mouthwash is a must. Read: How to select the right mouthwash for dental sensitivity.

