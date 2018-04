April 17 is World Hemophilia Day

Hemophilia is a congenital disease and can be inherited from one’s parents. It is a blood-clotting disorder that can cause internal as well as external bleeding. A person suffering from hemophilia lacks a gene that is responsible for blood clotting. This is why the person may bleed uncontrollably if there is a cut or scratch.You may like to know how hemophilia is caused and inherited.

Unfortunately, a deadly disease like hemophilia cannot be prevented. However, genetic counselling is advised if there is a history of hemophilia in the family. To assess whether a newborn will suffer from hemophilia certain tests can be performed during pregnancy. According to Dr Gaurav Kharya, Consultant Pediatric Hemato-oncology, Immunology & Bone Marrow Transplant, BLK Super Speciality Hospital, ‘Prenatal diagnosis can be performed by either chorionic villus sampling (CVS) at 10–12 weeks’ gestation or by amniocentesis after 15 weeks of gestation.’ These tests can help one assess the risk of their child suffering from hemophilia. Here are 5 precautions every hemophiliac should take.

Precautionary measures

Even if hemophilia cannot be prevented, certain precautionary measures can be taken to avoid complications of the disease. Dr. Kharya advises, ‘Every person with hemophilia should carry a card that indicates the type of hemophilia and details of the hospital where he/she is registered. In case of emergency, this card may be very useful.’ One can also specify contact details of their family.

Parents of children suffering from hemophilia have to be extra careful and take precautions that the child is not physically hurt. Restricting children’s activity is very difficult and this makes dealing with hemophilia in children a cumbersome task. Find out how you can help your child cope better with hemophilia.

