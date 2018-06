Today, a lot of people do night shifts, especially youngsters. But, working in the night shifts can be harmful to health as it invites a lot of health problems. The body’s circadian rhythms are disturbed due to the late night shift work and the body can go out of sync. Kunal Sharma, a Mumbai-based fitness coach, tells you how to take necessary steps to lead a happy and a healthy life.

As per Kunal Sharma, “People who work in late night shifts can suffer from depression, fatigue and inflammation. The late night shift workers face a problem with their circadian rhythms (which is a body clock. It is a cycle that tells our body when to eat, sleep and so on). All human beings are connected to the universe and surprisingly so are our internal organs too. Our gallbladder starts working after 10:00 pm and if we do not sleep in between 10:00 pm or 10:30 pm our gallbladder cannot digest fats and that means our skin, hair, nail health suffers. Late night shift workers also do not get vitamin D, because they sleep in the daytime. If you are deficient in vitamin D3 then your immune system as well your bones become weak with time. All fat-soluble vitamins nourish our skin in the night times.”

He adds, “The brain gets rejuvenated at night. The memory cycle is restored in the night, the spine hydrates during the night sleep and is rejuvenated. The muscles, ligaments, tendons all recuperate and are rejuvenated in the night. So, the whole body rejuvenates during the night in the deep sleep cycle. People who always have shallow sleep will suffer from inflammation in different parts of the body. If we do not sleep well or we do not sleep in the night we imbalance our good and bad bacteria in the stomach due to which one can suffer from indigestion.”

Keep these things in mind:

Vitamin C should be consumed on regular basis. Fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin A, D, E, K also very important.

Try to cover up your sleep as much as possible.

Try to hydrate yourself from time to time.

Do not consume coffee, tea during late nights. These are stimulants and add extra pressure on adrenal glands and make you weak faster.

Cruciferous vegetables should be consumed on regular basis. These are anti-cancer, antiestrogenic and good for women.

