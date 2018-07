With media going frenzy over timeless beauty, fair skin and flawless figure, there seems to be unrealistic expectations for women. In this race to have a flat stomach and looking slim, people are forgetting the difference between healthy eating and starving, this unhealthy dieting will create a lot of health issues in the long run.

Each advertisement that we see today shows us how a woman is ‘supposed’ to look a certain way. Given all of this, we try to see if women objectify themselves or see themselves in terms of sizes alone. Dr Sweta Gupta, Clinical Director and Sr Consultant- Fertility Solutions, Medicover Fertility explains if this is so.

“With so much competition and beauty products in the market, women are increasingly joining the race to look slim. They sometimes compromise on the nutrition and stay hungry to remain slim,” explained Dr Gupta.

Dr Pallavi Aravind Joshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield says, ‘As the popular belief goes men prefer females of certain sizes. Also what is advertised in the magazines, tv is perfectly sized females and how men find them attractive. Even advertisements of absolutely unrelated products like vehicles or resorts etc. show women of certain size. This gets ingrained into many women’s mind that in order to be attractive you need to have a perfect body.’

Read: Top 3 reasons for early puberty in girls, that parents should be aware of

Another expert, Dr Kedar Tilwe, Psychiatrist, Sexologist and Geriatric psychiatrist at Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi explained that the concept of ‘body image’ is multi-faceted. ‘It is dependent on the personal views, cultural influences and prevalent social trends.’

Yes, so women do objectify themselves. ‘People often consider outer beauty as the most important factor in judging a person. But what is happening inside the body can be completely different from your outer appearance,’ added Gupta. So what harms could this cause?

It is important to be fit but one needs to know the difference between a healthy diet and crash diets.

– A healthy and balanced diet is the right approach to losing weight or staying fit but people often take up crash diets for instant results. These diets leave the body deprived of key nutrition and therefore creating trouble in the long run.

-It can lead to various problems like an eating disorder.

-Muscle and tissue loss.

-Osteoporosis in women.

-Early ageing.

-Psychological ill-effects can include low self-esteem, decreased confidence, depression

-Compromised Fertility- A normal BMI enhances fertility whereas a higher BMI reduces fertility.

Read: 3 myths women have about their body when they come to a fertility expert

‘Often, the pressure to conform with these expectations can lead to the harmful preoccupation with numbers and sizes; sometimes at the cost of the person’s physical and mental health,’ explained Dr Tilwe.

So, how to cope with such issues so that it is good for your mental well-being?

Basically, body image is our self-perception of our body, obsessing with perfect size may drag you towards eating disorders and other psychiatric illnesses, and a negative self-esteem. “Positive body image perception may help us in achieving our goals whatever they may be,” said Dr Joshi.

Image Source: Shutterstock