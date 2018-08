According to statistics by the WHO, postpartum depression affects about 20% of mothers in developing countries. Given that India sees about 130 million births every year, if this situation persists, more women are likely to suffer the same. Recent research has indicated that this condition not only has an adverse effect on mothers’ relationships with their children, but also impacts the emotional, cognitive, and physical development of kids.

Postpartum depression is a mood disorder that can affect women after childbirth. Mothers with postpartum depression experience feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion that may make it difficult for them to complete daily care activities for themselves or for others.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Immediate Past National President Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “The levels of hormones estrogen and progesterone drop drastically post childbirth leading to chemical changes in the brain. This is the trigger for mood swings in women after delivery. In India, particularly, this is not taken seriously. Apart from this, many women are unable to get the amount of rest needed to recover from childbirth. All this can cause a lot of physical discomfort and exhaustion, which further contribute to the symptoms of postpartum depression. Such extreme feelings can even interfere with a woman’s ability to care for herself or her family. If not recognized on time, postpartum depression can exacerbate and require treatment,” in a press release.

Some women are more prone to postpartum depression. These include those with a history of depression, a stressful life event during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth, those with medical complications during childbirth, etc.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor of IJCP, said, “It is a good idea to have birth companions during deliveries. A trained birth companion contributes to reduced tension and shortened labor, increased mother’s feelings of control, decreased interventions and cesareans. They also help in enhancing the partner’s participation, improve outcome for the newborn, facilitate parent/infant bonding, and decrease postpartum depression while increasing positive feelings about the birth experience.”

Tips to cope with depression after childbirth.