Makar Sankranti is celebrated in most cities of India. Of course, it goes by different names in different cities, like Punjab celebrates it as Lohri while Pongal is what Tamilians call it, but the essence is the same. It is a day to mark the beginning of spring. Like all Indian festivals, it calls for festivities like rich food, puja and dressing up in fineries. In Maharashtra, people celebrate it by flying colourful kites and even having kite flying competitions, distributing and eating til-gul ladoos, having special puja called haldi-kumkum, where women celebrate by applying a mix of haldi and kumkum on each others’ forehead and exchanging gifts, usually utensils or other utility products. Also, people wear black on this day. Now black is usually considered an inauspicious colour and not worn on any auspicious day, it is the colour of choice for Makar Sankranti. Why, you wonder? Here’s the reason.

It is the day when the sun starts its northern movement, hence this day marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. Being the last day of winter, this day turns out to be the coolest day of the entire season. Since black is a colour that absorbs heat, people wear it to keep warm. However, this is followed only by people in Maharashtra, and not followed across India. People in other states wear colourful attires that are very festive. Do you wear black on this day? How do you celebrate Makar Sankranti? Share with us in the comments below.

