While you may be embarrassed talking about farts there is no denying that everyone farts. You may be farting 15 times a day but did you ever notice that every fart is not the same. While some farts are pretty subtle, some are so loud that even others can hear it from the next room. So why do your farts sound different? Let us understand it from Dr Subrata Das.

What makes you fart?

First of all, you need to understand that your fart depends on a lot of factors like what you eat, what you drink and even your body movement when you fart. As your food is in the process of getting digested, gasses such as methane, carbon dioxide and hydrogen build up in the intestine and seek their way out. The intestines contract to move the contents towards your anus. The small gas bubbles come together as larger gas bubbles and that is what your body lets out a fart. This is why some farts burn and stink more.

What causes you to fart louder?

The sound of the farts depends a lot on the vibrations produced on the anal canal. The sound of the farts depends on the shape and size of the anal sphincter opening during the time of the passing of the gas. The smaller the size of the exit point, the higher is the pitch and perhaps the louder is the sound of the fart. And the larger the opening at the moment, the lower will be the sound of the fart. You can, however, manipulate the sound of the fart by tightening or by relaxing the external anal sphincter to change the volume and duration of the sounds. Here are 4 things you need to know about queefing or vaginal farts.

There is another theory to louder farts. If swallowed air is triggering your fart, the fart will be louder. But whether your fart is soft, loud or squeaky, you have nothing to worry about.

