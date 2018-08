Most of us experience a symptom like chest pain at one point or the other and comfortably forget about it as it subsides. But remember pain is often a sign that something is wrong in the body. If all your physiological functions are at its optimum and your crucial organs are doing well then pain (any kind of it) isn’t something that you should expect. But if you experience that unbearable discomfort that renders you immobile then it is a red flag. When it comes to chest pain, it makes us doubly worried. First, we know, even from a lay man’s perspective that a chest pain could indicate a heart problem which could be a severe one. Second, it makes are fearful that we are in for a heart attack that can catch us unawares anytime. For some these bouts of sudden chest pain can make one take notice of their health status and become alert others might just ignore it when the pain subsides.

While chest pain could be a warning sign of many cardiac and non-cardiac ailments, it could at times be a harmless sign. You can experience chest pain after running a fleet of stairs and run out of breath, excessive coughing and wheezing, etc. Sometimes when air builds up in the space between the lungs and ribs, one of the lungs can collapse, causing a sudden chest pain while breathing. Other reasons could be gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) which is the most common cause of non-cardiac chest pain. Other, less common causes are esophagus problems that can cause chest pain include: muscle problems, also called esophageal motility disorders. However, we spoke to Dr Samir Kubba, Principal Consultant, Max Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Max Hospital to know when to take a symptom like chest pain seriously.

“When in pain, it might be difficult, but keep a tab how your pain is progressing. If your chest pain spreads to your neck, jaw or back it must be taken seriously. Even if chest pain happens due to nausea, indigestion, heartburn or abdominal pain, shortness of breath, cold sweat, fatigue it should not be ignored. Not all people who have heart attacks have the same symptoms or have the same severity of symptoms. Some people have mild pain; others have more severe pain. Some people have no symptoms; for others, the first sign may be sudden cardiac arrest,” he says.

However, the more signs and symptoms you have, the greater the likelihood you’re having a heart attack. Some heart attacks strike suddenly, but many people have warning signs and symptoms hours, days or weeks in advance. The earliest warning might be recurrent chest pain or pressure (angina) that’s triggered by exertion and relieved by rest. Angina is caused by a temporary decrease in blood flow to the heart. So if your chest pain is recurrent (happens when you perform any kind of activity) and settles after rest this should be taken seriously.

