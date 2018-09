Your body odour at times can be a predictor of your health. Most of us think that body odour is bad, but it is the body’s own way of functioning. All of us have a unique odour and that is a natural part of our physiology. Body odour develops due to bacteria build up in the skin mixed with excessive sweat. There are sweat glands all over our body. There are two types of sweat glands — eccrine sweat glands and apocrine glands. The latter is responsible for body odour. They are mostly concentrated in our armpits, scalp and groin regions. When sweat from these glands reacts with bacteria on our skin, it causes body odour.

While this is completely natural and can be managed with proper hygiene and care like taking regular showers, using mild deodorants and wearing clean clothes but at times the odour can be so strong that it can put all your efforts in making it go down the drain. If all your efforts are unable to help you get rid of body odour this could mean that there might be more to this natural phenomenon. There might be an underlying condition which could trigger the odour. Here are few things about body odour that you should know.

Fishy odour

We know this is embarrassing. But if you or someone you know has a fishy odour all the time this could be due to fish odour syndrome or trimethylaminuria. This is a genetic condition that makes people smell like rotting fish. While it doesn’t have any physiological impact but can have severe social and psychological impact on one. Some people who suffer from this condition also happen to emanate the smell from their mouth as well. However, this is a rare condition and can be treated with certain acidic lotions and soaps to try to neutralize the smell.

Sour or rancid smell

This could happen when your sweat glands go on an overdrive. The trigger could be stress or anxiety. Sometimes certain health conditions like diabetes, thyroid, kidney problems can lead to a sour or rancid body odour. Even changes in diet can be one of the culprits. Since the apocrine glands which that are responsible for body odour also releases proteins and other organic compounds which when reacts with the bacteria on the skin produces worse odour. Correcting the underlying disease or condition can help control this kind of odour.

Foot odour

There are some people who have smelly feet and it is not because of their footwear. Did you know that each of your foot has around 250,000 sweat glands? But the sweat glands situated in the feet are called eccrine sweat glands which produce odourless sweat, unlike the apocrine glands. So the stinky feet could be due to a combination of neutral sweat and the bacteria on our feet which multiply when we keep our feet enclosed in socks and shoes. Not wearing the same shoes every day, wearing fresh socks and keeping the feet clean and dry can help. However, constant foot odour could be due to fungal infections too. If you have persistent foot odour and suffer from fungal infections try talking to a podiatrist.

Foul smelling odour from the genitals

If you smell constantly bad down there it is a matter of concern and you should be visiting a doctor soon. Yeast infections, STIs and infections like bacterial vaginosis can make it smelly down there. All of these conditions require a doctor for treatment. However, if one of those conditions isn’t your problem, then check your diet or personal habits which could have an impact on your smell.