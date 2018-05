World Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed on May 30

Around 2.3 million worldwide are affected by MS (multiple sclerosis). According to MSSI (a society for MS people in India), there are 2 lakh MS people in India. Unlike a migraine, epilepsy and brain stroke, MS is quite uncommon in India. Not many people are aware of MS due to lack of awareness about the condition.Dr Sudhir Kumar, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Institute of Neurosciences, Hyderabad, explains in detail about what is MS and the causes of multiple sclerosis.

What is MS (multiple sclerosis)?

Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the Central Nervous System that affects the brain, spinal and optic nerve. It is an autoimmune disease in which antibodies attack the nerves in the brain, spinal cord and eyes. It usually affects people in the age group of 10 – 16 years. However, young women in their 20s and 30s are at a high risk. Compared to men, MS is more common in women and it can affect people up to the age of 60 years.

What causes multiple sclerosis?

The exact cause of multiple sclerosis is unknown. As said earlier, MS is an autoimmune disease in which the immune cells attack the myelin sheath, a fatty substance that coats the nerve cells and helps in transmitting the impulse and stimuli to and from the brain. As a result, it can affect the functioning of the brain, spinal cord and optic. This is the reason, loss of coordination and balance and loss of vision in either one or both the eyes are one of the common symptoms of MS. Also, the symptoms might vary from person to person. Read more on what is an autoimmune disease.

As people suffering from this disease usually suffer from repeated attacks, hence the name ‘multiple’ sclerosis. There are periods of relapse and remission meaning, the symptoms might get better for some time but can come back from time to time. Also, in some cases, the condition is progressive which means that the symptoms worsen gradually over time. However, it can also turn into a debilitating condition in few cases, where the symptoms tend to worsen with no time. Hence, the condition of a person with MS is quite unpredictable. It is seen that with treatment the relapse of MS can be prolonged and the severity might be reduced. Also read about obesity can put you at risk of multiple sclerosis.

