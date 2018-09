You return home after a hard day’s work at 11 pm. You hit the sack around 1 am and surely, have set an alarm to wake up and exercise at 6 am. No matter how hard you try to convince yourself to get up, you just give in to your body’s demand and continue sleeping till 8 am. You wake up, quite regretfully and hurry to work at 9.30 am. Familiar scenario? Then read on.

When you do have schedules where you body van either sleep for an hour more or exercise for that 1 hour, we generally seem to get puzzled about what can be done. When that is the case, just choose sleep, say experts. Yes, you read that right. Many experts keep reiterating that while lack of exercise might give you a host of problems like obesity, anxiety etc, lack of sleep could be the worst thing you could do to yourself. Because not only does it cause health issues like obesity or cardiovascular issues, but it also bolsters your mind.

This is not to say that exercising is unimportant, but it means that if you have choose between one among the two- due to time constraints, choose sleep. Here are 5 ways to sleep better: