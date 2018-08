You go to the gym every morning, you are on a strict diet and do almost everything you can to lose weight. Yet, no difference? That’s because you aren’t sleeping. So just, sleep please. Doesn’t the very tip to sleep well sound soothing? Yes, we understand it is. The truth of the matter is- you ought to give your body ample rest for it to function like a pro. Hitting the gym at 8 am in the morning after a night when you slept at 4 am is going to make you sicker. Neither are you motivated nor has your body got the energy to get into the rut. So lack of sleep will, in all probability sabotage your weight loss programme.

Sleep and weight loss connection

Sleep plays a pivotal role in your weight loss regime as it allows you to perform physical activities efficiently and improves metabolism. For one, it is only when you sleep well that you can be motivated to exercise but the most important and second reason for this is- a hormone called ghrelin.

Ghrelin is a hunger that signals hunger. So when you are sleep deprived, your body produces more ghrelin which ups your craving for sweets and junk foods. A study published in the journal Obesity Reviews, when you sleep well and for longer, it is effective in reducing ghrelin levels.

5 easy tips to sleep better

Here are 5 easy tips to sleep better:

Have sleep-inducing foods for dinner: Foods with amino acid tryptophan is known to cause drowsiness. You could have chia seeds, eggs, shrimp that contain tryptophan. You could also try edamame, banana or broccoli for a good night’s sleep. Stay away from your phone: Doesn’t talking all night with your loved ones on phone make up for an amazing day? However, this may cost your health. Stay away from your phone to get to the slumber world. Don’t sleep right after you have your meal: You must eat at least 2 hours before your bedtime so your digestive system gets adequate rest too. Listen to some slow music: Music, indeed makes the world a better place to live in. In times like these, it is best to listen to some slow-paced music. Have a fixed time to sleep: Sleeping at a particular time and waking up and a certain time as a routine can be very helpful. Respect your own sleep schedule.

Image source: Shutterstock