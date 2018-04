Watching a movie on a Saturday night with the family or playing video games with your kids in order to spend a quality time with them might be a good idea! But, wait… The idea might soon start to haunt you after you read this story? Wondering why? Here, Mumbai-based renowned Clinical Psychologist Arti Shroff , tells you why you should monitor what your child watches as it can invite a lot of trouble.

Read: What makes people angry and aggressive?

As per Shroff , “Studies have shown that after children are exposed to horror or violent content, there is a change in the child’s behavior, sleeping and eating patterns.” So, as a parent make sure you monitor what your child is viewing.

Shroff lists out some behavioural changes exhibited by the children:

Constant exposure to the horror and violent content decreases self-control and increase impulsivity as children get desensitized to the violent content.

Increases aggressive behavior.

Children may try to emulate the content they watch in real life.

Your child may develop fear and anxiety, if the child is below the age of 5 and if he is exposed to horror and violent content.

They may experience nightmares and sleep disturbances.

Horror movies may have a lot of sexual content which may be inappropriate for children.

Read: Mindful yoga can reduce sexual and violent behaviour in young adults

Shroff tells you how to safeguard your children:

Monitor the content.

Regulate the time spent in watching TV and playing video games.

Explain to children the difference between what is real and what fiction is.

Speak to them about the consequences of violent behavior.

Image source: Shutterstock