According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, cardiovascular diseases kill 17.3 million people around the globe every year out of which, women account for 8.6 million or nearly half of these deaths. “Factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol along with family history of the Cardiovascular disease (CVD), smoking, alcohol and poor dietary habits are primarily responsible for this rise in the figures. Your cholesterol and BP have a direct effect on the health of your coronary arteries (that supply blood to the heart muscle) and hence on the condition of your heart,” says Manjari Chandra, Senior Consultant, Nutrition, Max Healthcare.

Chandra lists a few preventive measures which can help you to save your heart, keep it healthy and prevent cardiovascular diseases. Read it carefully!