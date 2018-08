Viral infection such as human papillomavirus, herpes, ebola, influenza flu and such viral infections cause great damage to the body. Handling them with home remedies is not only cost effective but also averts the chances of side-effects. Following are some ways to avoid the spread of viruses.

1) HPV (human papillomavirus)– This is a group of very common and highly infectious viruses that is shared during sexual activity through skin-o-skin contact. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 100 types of HPV. It is also believed that a majority of people may contract the infection at some point in their lifetime, however, this infection gets cured on its own- in most cases. But if that doesn’t happen, you must do the following:

-Eat right: Consume diets that can keep these infections at bay. This includes foods that are rich in Vitamin C, probiotic foods, coconut kefir etc.

– Antiviral herbs: These not only boost your immunity but also help in inhibiting the virus from spreading.

– Tea tree oil: This has various antimicrobial properties that help in shooing away the virus.

– Having safe sex: This one is pretty obvious and extremely important.

2) Ebola-Ebola virus disease is deadly condition that is transmitted from animals to humans, this virus spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or animal. This is extremely contagious. You could keep it at bay by consuming the following:

-Probiotics: These are immunity boosters that protect your body against deadly viruses. They also attack the spread of virus.

– Green tea: Green tea has excellent anti-oxidant properties and is used as preventive medicine all across the world.

– Turmeric: This wonder spice has various antimicrobial, antibiotic as well as anti-inflammatory properties that helps as an excellent source of averting the disease.

– Licorice rice powder: It is rich in saponin, a key component with an antiviral acid that helps in combating the ebola virus successfully.

3) Influenza flu– Influenza flu is a contagious respiratory illness and it can spread from through the air. With the current unpredictable condition in the city, this flu is on the rise. Here are some ways to keep them at bay:

– Vitamin C: Foods that are rich in vitamin C help in boosting your immunity. Hence, gorge on fruits and veggies loaded with vitamin C.

– Zinc: Eating foods loaded with zinc like beans, nuts, cereals and so on can strengthen your immunity and it has an antiviral effect which can help you to treat flu and cold.

-Probiotics: Include it in your diet to maintain a good gut health and enhance your immunity.

4) Dengue: Dengue or dandy fever is a viral infection that is transmitted by mosquitoes. These aedes aegypti attack your immune system causing sudden fever, low platelet count and severe headache, joint and muscle pain, and such symptoms. Since there aren’t known drugs or medicines to cure it or vaccine to prevent it, most people look for home remedies for the same:

-Papaya leaves: These are known to be one of the best ways to treat its symptoms. They help in shooting up the platelet count and curbs symptoms of fever, body ache, chills, nausea and weariness.

-Apple juice: Not only does this have good antioxidant properties but they also help in increasing the number of blood cells in your body, which, in turn, improves your blood platelet count.

– Turmeric: A glass of milk with turmeric not only amps up your metabolism but also prepares your body for a speedy healing process.

5) Herpes or shingles: Those annoying and painful rashes that you get in different parts of your body could be this. “Herpes zoster or shingles is an infectious rash caused by varicella virus, which is responsible for chicken pox in childhood. The virus lay dormant in the body and reactivation of it results in shingles,” says Dr Apratim Goel, Cosmetic dermatologist & Laser Surgeon Cutis Skin Studio. Here are few ways to keep them at bay:

– Raw honey: Raw honey is one of the most effective home remedies for most skin conditions. Various studies have shown that raw honey has antibacterial properties and therefore it helps in curing shingles.

– Vitamin C: Studies have found that ascorbic acid or vitamin C is helpful in reducing pain caused by shingles. Moreover, vitamin C helps in boosting your immunity.

– Capsaicin or cayenne pepper cream: Capsaicin cream has soothing effects on the skin and can help in reducing skin irritation caused by shingles.

6) Hepatitis: Hepatitis is a deadly viral infection that can cause huge damage to your liver. Eating right is the key to prevent this disease. According to Dr Asokananda Konar, MBBS, MD, FRCP – Gastroenterology, here are ways to prevent it:

-Eat regular, balanced meals

-Maintain healthy calorie intake

-Eat whole-grain cereals, breads, and grains

-Eat lots of fruit and vegetables

-Get adequate protein

-Go easy on fatty, salty, and sugary foods

-Drink enough fluids

– Maintain a healthy weight and BMI

– Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol