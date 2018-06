We often face problem accessing public toilets while travelling, in a meeting, a party or so on. Often, the loos are unclean and no one likes to come in contact with the toilet seat. Yes! We all fear that we may contract infections, allergies, UTI and so on. But, now don’t worry we have a solution for you. ‘O toilet seat sanitizer’ can resolve all your problems and will help you to pee without fear. Since it promotes hygiene and kills the bacteria and germs from the toilet seat when it is sprayed.

The product:

The sanitizer contains natural ingredients which promote freshness once it is sprayed.

The fragrance is awesome! One of the main components of the sanitizer is tea tree oil which acts as a natural anti-bacterial agent and deodorizer.

The nozzle has been outfitted with a special mechanism so that each spray releases sufficient amount of sanitizer which would spread to give optimum coverage.

The product has been tested and deemed dermatologically safe.

There is no gender limit or age bar on the usage of the product, though it should be kept out of the reach of very young children so that they don’t inadvertently swallow it.

One can use the product to even sanitize door knobs, flush handles, toilet floors, etc. before using.

How to use:

Before using the product, shake it well and keep it at a distance of 7-8 inches from the toilet seat.

Spray the entire area, especially the parts which will be in contact with your skin.

Wait 5-10 seconds before using the toilet seat. The seat is now sanitized and safe to use. It’s it amazing!

My review:

I tried the product in the office and the fragrance of the product is refreshing!

It promotes freshness as it claims and it gets evaporated in the air once it is sprayed. So, it is hassle-free.

It is sleek and easily portable!

It is priced at Rs 110 for 40 ml which are affordable and can be added to the checklist.

Conclusion: A product worthy of trying. I was happy with the outcome. It was like a saviour for me.