An infection which is found in any part of the urinary system, say your kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra, is called a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). The second most common type of infection, an UTI can cause considerable anxiety and morbidity amongst women. Just treating the infection is not enough. Incidence of infection in females increases directly with sexual activity and child-bearing. 25-30 per cent of women between the age group of 20-40 years, do get UTIs. Following are the predisposing factors:

 Delaying urination and unhygienic personal care practices

 Sexual activity

 Uncontrolled diabetes

 Urinary stones

 Postmenopausal women with prolapsed uterus, atrophic vaginitis etc.

It is very important to know what to look for and what you must do about it, in order to keep yourself comfortable and prevent a UTI from turning into a serious infection. Below are the eight symptoms which you need to watch out for:

(1) Paining, burning, or stinging while urination:

If there is pain or burning sensation when you urinate, which is experienced often, then that is the first sign of a UTI or bacteria in the Urethra or Bladder. But, it does not mean you have full-blown UTI, unless it is happening repeatedly over a period of time. If you are getting pain or burning sensation only once and not repetitively for the rest of the day and you don’t show any other signs or symptoms, then your body has already flushed out the bacteria and you don’t have to worry about it.

(2) You need to go right now:

If you have to urinate badly, especially when you just went, then you probably have an UTI. These bacteria can irritate the urethra and the lining of the bladder, which can make you feel like you need to urinate constantly.

(3) Cloudy, bloody, or discolored urine:

If your urine is cloudy, red or brown in color, that’s a sign of infection. But before you panic, you must take a note of what you ate in the past 24 hours. Foods like beetroots etc. can also make your pee look pink, orange or red in color but you won’t have any pain and the color will pass quickly.

(4) Peeing doesn’t bring relief:

A UTI can make you feel like you have a full bladder, but there is hardly any urine when you go to the toilet. Little to no relief even after repeated urination, is a telltale sign one must look out for.

(5) Smelly urine:

If there is a strong and pungent smell to your urine, it should be brought to your doctor’s notice, as this is a common symptom of UTI.

(6) Extreme fatigue:

Presence of infection will lead to immunity response in the body that leads to fatigue and exhaustion.

(7) Pressure, cramping, or pain around your bladder/pelvis:

If you get pain in the region of your urinary bladder, associated with other urinary symptoms it is always worrisome and must be consulted in time.

(8) Fever:

Fever is paired with the other symptoms of UTI; a fever is often a sign that the infection is more serious and can spread to the kidneys. If you’re having fever which is over 101°F or are experiencing chills and night sweats, seek medical help immediately.

(by Dr Areef Tamboli, Associate Consultant, Department of Urology, SL Raheja Hospital)