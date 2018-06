Urinary incontinence is a grave issue in women who suffer from it. It can affect one’s confidence and social quotient too. Leaking of urine can become an embarrassment and make one homebound if the problem is not looked up seriously and a solution is presented to the sufferers. Urine incontinence can happen due to many reasons – the general loosening of the muscles in the pelvic region, surgery, childbirth, trauma, injury etc. Many think that incontinence resolves on its own. But it doesn’t and one has to take some steps to counter this problem. Well, there is no medication to treat the problem so therapies and lifestyle changes are recommended to treat urine incontinence. Some of the easiest ways to treat incontinence are to lose weight, avoid lifting weights and wear adult diapers. However, if these simple things fail to give you relief from incontinence then surgery is the only option. Here are four ways to get relief from urinary incontinence without surgery.

Here Dr Duru Shah explains about the surgery done to correct urinary incontinence. ‘Surgery is often suggested for women who are older in age. The surgery is called TVT (Tension-free vaginal tape) which is an innovative, effective and simple solution for stress incontinence,’ she says.

This is a daycare procedure which is minimally-invasive is comparatively simple and is completed within 30 minutes and is done under local anaesthesia. The patient returns home the same day and has minimal post-operative pain. It has a 96% success rate with 85 % patients’ completely cured and about 11% of patients experiencing significant improvement.

How is it done?

TVT is a minimally-invasive operation that requires three small incisions. These incisions are done to insert and position the tape that will support the muscles in the bladder and keep the urine flow in check. A 1 cm cut is made on either side of the lower abdomen (tummy) with a 3 cm incision in the vagina to allow the tape to be put in place. The procedure has no side-effects. The patient returns home the same day and has minimal post-operative pain.

Image source: Shutterstock