Ulcerative colitis (UC) is chronic disease, which has phases of exacerbation and remission. The most difficult part of living with UC is never knowing when patient has a flare-up, so it can be difficult to make plans outside your home with relatives or family. It is very necessary for UC patient to carry emergency supplies so that they can avoid embarrassing situation when they go out. Dr Roy Patankar, leading Gastroenterologist & Director of Zen Multi speciality Hospital tells us about a few important items to keep in your bag if you have ulcerative colitis:

A change of clothes: Keep a know-how of the location of public restrooms. It can help you manage urgent bowel movements and frequent diarrhoea. To feel more comfortable outside your home, always carry a backup pair of cloths and underwear in your emergency bag. Anti-diarrheal medication with prebiotics and probiotics: Inform your doctor, if and when disease flares up. He or she may advice anti-diarrheal medication available over the counter with probiotics and anti-diarrhoeal. But always consult your healthcare provider as soon as you can.

If you are planning longer trips in terms of duration, you must see your doctor before you go, and do carry common medications like anti diarrhoeal and anti-spasmodic in your emergency kits.

Pain relievers: One can get over-the-counter medications as per symptoms like pain or loose motions associated with UC. Talk to your doctor about safe medications. Avoid using pain killers like ibuprofen (Brufen), naproxen sodium, and diclofenac sodium as they may worsen the severity of a flare-up. Cleansing wipes and/or toilet papers: In case if you have an accident. which requires change of your clothes, do keep toilet paper in your emergency bag. Since you can neither bath nor shower in such situations, as they occur outside your home, one can use moist wipes to alleviate odours. Sanitizing wipes: As in common Indian scenario, we do not find hand sanitizers or soap inn washroom, so it would always be an advantage to keep yourself ready for such accidents. Washing your hands with soap and water is best for removing bacteria and germs, though hand-sanitizing gels and wipes are the next best thing in the absence of soap and water. Make an ulcerative colitis diet plan: Since exact reasons behind ulcerative colitis is unknown, but few factors related to diet which can flare up symptoms have been understood, hence always avoid such troublemakers in your diet. List is as follows-