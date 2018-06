26-year-old Mumbai-based media professional Nishad (named changed) was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes due to which his quality of life was hampered. But, a timely intervention helped him to manage the condition and now he is leading a healthy life by following some lifestyle modifications prescribed by the doctor.

One can suffer from type 2 diabetes due to poor eating habits, no physical activity and so on. Speaking about this, Dr K K Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) said, “Type 2 diabetes is now becoming more common in young adults, teens and children and accounts for roughly 90% of all diabetes cases worldwide. One of the primary reasons for this is the lifestyle people lead today. People skip their breakfast and end up eating unhealthy and quick-fix meals. Type 2 diabetes is closely linked to obesity and it’s well–known that maintaining a healthy weight through diet and exercise reduces the risk of developing the disease.”

He added, “Type 2 diabetes is also known as the silent killer. This is because by the time people are diagnosed with the condition, the other health complications of diabetes may already be present. Foods which reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes such as vegetables, fresh fruit, whole grains and unsaturated fats need to be more affordable and more widely available. Most of all, it is important to start the day with a healthy breakfast as this can help prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes and effectively manage all other types of this condition as well.”

