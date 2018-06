Nishant (name changed) 26, who is a Mumbai-based IT professional, has type 1 diabetes, since he was 11. With appropriate management and care his diabetes is in control. Now, he exercises regularly and he is living a healthy life. There are many like Nishant who are looking out for a solution. Here, we tell you how to manage your type 1 diabetes. Known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, Type 1 diabetes can make your child’s life tougher. Children with this condition need to regularly take insulin injections.

Symptoms:

Excessive thirst, frequent urination, hunger and tiredness, weight loss, slow-healing sores, dry and itchy skin, tingling sensation in the feet, and blurry eyesight

Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) said, “Myths surrounding Type 1 diabetes can hinder effective treatment. For instance, there is lack of awareness about better ways to track and manage glucose levels. Though, children with this condition can lead active like others. But, parents should take charge of their child’s health and see to it that the child adopts a healthy lifestyle by giving up a sedentary lifestyle.”

Dr Aggarwal concluded, “Type-1 diabetes cannot be cured. Insulin helps to control blood sugar levels and is a key to lifelong management of this condition. Also, manage your blood sugar level regularly. Cut down on junk, fast and oily foods. Parents should make sure that they also brief the caregivers and teachers about insulin. This will help the children to lead a healthy life as an adult. So, it is always better to exercise and eat a balanced diet as precaution.”

