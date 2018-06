There are various ways to treat male boobs or gynecomastia. For the uninitiated, due to some hormonal and physiological problems some men develop breasts like women which are an embarrassment and utter nuisance for them is least to say. No man wants to stay put with a pair of boobs and feel humiliated or depreciated. It is one thing to have the fat around your chest during childhood but enter adulthood and any man suffering from this condition would want to get rid of the same. There are various ways to get rid of male boobs – exercise, weight control, cosmetic surgery – whatever suits the person in question and depending on his condition. Here are three reasons why men are developing male boobs these days.

But there is this one new technique that is gaining a lot of popularity these days — tumescent awake technique. Here Dr JB Ratti, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, Vital Clinic talks to us explaining why this technique is better and an easier way to get rid of man boobs.

‘For gynecomastia, the tumescent awake technique is one of the very significant advancement in anaesthesia. In this technique, the patient remains awake while the surgery is done. There is no pain or discomfort throughout the surgery. In fact, even after the surgery, the patient doesn’t face any kind of pain or post-procedure discomfort. It is considered one of the safest and best way of doing male breast reduction surgery. The patient remains alert, fully mobile and can go home immediately after surgery. Also, tumescent awake surgery has a very high safety profile. There are no significant side effects.

‘This surgery also helps to ease the mental stress in boys and restores their self-confidence. They see the remarkable change in their personality which makes them get out of the depression caused due to gynecomastia,’ says Dr Ratti.

Image source: Shutterstock