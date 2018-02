Tuberculosis is an infectious disease. It spreads through inhalation of bacteria. Once the bacteria enter the lungs, they lodge in the lymph nodes of the lung. They may remain there for a variable duration in the form of latent or dormant bacteria. But when TB leads to enlarged lymph nodes, is the condition serious? Chest physician Dr Salil’s Bendre, Senior Consultant at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital explains.

Whenever the immunity drops down like in case of diabetes, HIV, malnutrition etc these dormant bacteria become active and give rise to disease in the form of enlarged TB lymph nodes. TB can cause enlarged or swollen lymph nodes either in the respiratory system or any other part of the body.

Symptoms of lymph node tuberculosis: Its symptoms will depend on the site of involvement of disease. If the neck lymph nodes are enlarged, it will give rise to a swelling in the neck which may be painful. Fever and weight loss usually accompany these nodes. There may be pus formation within the lymph nodes. At times, the nodes may rupture with release of the pus.

Is lymph node tuberculosis infectious? Lymph node TB doesn’t get transmitted from person to person. However, if the patient also has lung TB, then he or she may transmit the infection to others by coughing.

One of the most common sources of getting infected is by drinking raw milk from infected cattle. Mycobacterium Bovis is transmitted through raw milk of infected cattle.

The chances of reoccurrence of TB after treatment: Yes, TB can relapse or recur after treatment. This happens because the dormant or latent TB bacteria can get re-activated anytime in life. Whenever, the immunity becomes inadequate there is high risk of relapse or recurrence of TB. Common reasons of this are Diabetes, HIV, steroids, anaemia, malnutrition.

Biggest side effects of TB treatment:

Side effects of TB treatment are specific to the drugs used

Hepatitis, nausea, jaundice, vomiting is seen with Isoniazid, Rifampicin, Pyrazinamide.

Visual disturbances are because of ethambutol toxicity

Joint pains because of Increased uric acid occurs because of Pyrazinamide

Streptomycin can lead to ototoxicity, giddiness, vertigo

And yes, please note that not all patients develop side effects.