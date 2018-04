India is on a mission to eradicate TB by the year 2025. The government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that we are able to rein control over this public health menace. Tuberculosis or Tb is a highly contagious disease and spreads very easily from one person to another.

According to a WHO report, India is the country with the highest burden of tuberculosis and there were around 2.76 million cases of tuberculosis in India in 2016. The report also mentions that 10.4 million people were affected by TB and 1.7 million people died. More than 95 percent of TB related deaths happen in low- and middle-income nations. Around 1 million children fell ill due to TB and 250,000 children died, in 2016. TB is a major cause of death in HIV-positive people, accounting for 40 percent of TB-related deaths in 2016. This is why preventing the diseases from spreading and treating it the right way becomes utmost important. Here are few FAQs on TB answered by an expert.

In a densely populate country like ours, spreading of a contagious disease like tuberculosis is very likely and difficult to prevent. However, educating the public and masses about the disease can go in a long way in preventing the spread if the right precautions are taken. But before we know how to prevent the infection it is necessary to know how it is spread. We spoke to Dr Sandeep Tilawe, Pulmonologist, SRV Hospital, Mumbai to know more about how the infection spreads.

Here is what Dr Tilawe explained:

TB is a highly contagious and airborne infection. It spreads from one infected person to the other through the air.

When a person infected with TB in the lungs sneezes, coughs, sings or talks droplets of the bacteria are released into the air. These bacteria can remain in the air for too long and can be inhaled by a healthy person later.

The TB bacteria can sometimes stay alive in the air for long hours, especially in places with no fresh air and sunlight. Fresh air and sunlight make it harder for the bacteria to stay alive.

Remember not all people who have a TB infection are infectious. But those who are suffering from TB of throat and lungs are more likely to spread the infection.

It is important to know that a TB bacteria doesn’t spread through food and water, by kissing, by skin contact such as shaking hands, by touching a toilet seat or by sharing a toothbrush.

However, not all people who are exposed to the bacteria becomes infectious. The chance of becoming infected depends mainly on the quantity of infectious droplets a person breathes in, the length of exposure to an infectious person and his own immunity.

People who have a medical condition that is weakening the immune system may be more likely to become infected when in contact with TB bacteria.

If you get a TB infection it can be latent TB but without treatment, it can turn to become active TB and become infectious or contagious.

This is why it is necessary to identify a TB patient and start treatment immediately. If you have been in contact with any TB patient or anyone in the family is suffering from the same it is better you get checked with the doctor.

To limit the spread of the infection it is advised that TB patients should be wearing a mask while they are being treated.

