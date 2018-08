Irritated or swollen vessels in your eyes can cause red eyes. It can also be a sign of various health issues like eye problems – Inflamed uvea and many more. The triggers can be allergies, dust, sun exposure, cold and flu. Subconjunctival haemorrhage can be caused due to constant coughing which can result into red eyes. It can also occur due to blepharitis, conjunctivitis or pink eye and corneal ulcers. Furthermore, eye injury, trauma and scratched cornea due to irritants or lens use can also lead to red eyes. Here are a few natural remedies to get rid of red eyes.

You can opt for cold compress: It can help you to tackle swelling and inflammation by reducing the redness. What you can do is just apply the ice pack on the affected area and repeat it 3-4 times.

You can opt for cucumber: It has cooling properties that can soothe your red eyes. You can cut the cucumber slices and place it on your eye and not inside your eye. Do it gently.

Just opt for rose water: It has anti-inflammatory properties which can soothe your inflamed eyes. You can take cotton pads and soak them in the rose water and place them on your eyes. But, make sure that you don't put rose water in your eyes.

You can opt for tea bags: Tea has tannins which can soothe your eyes. So, just place tea bags on your eyes after refrigerating them.

You can opt for honey and milk: They have natural soothing and anti-inflammatory properties which can soothe your eyes. Take warm milk and honey and put cotton pads in it. then, place it on your eyes and later you can wash it off with water.

You can opt for aloe vera gel: It is loaded with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which can soothe your eyes. Just take an equal amount of water and aloe vera gel and blend and keep it in the refrigerator. After some time, take it out and soak cotton pads in it and place them on your eyes.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar: It is jam-packed with acetic acid that has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can tackle red eyes. In a cup of water just put apple cider vinegar. Then, soak cotton pads in it and place them on your eyes.

Caution: Don’t put any of these ingredients inside your eyes as this can be dangerous. If you feel any burning or irritation just discontinue doing so.