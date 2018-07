If you have a sore on your skin that isn’t healing for days or spread of the mole pigment to the surrounding skin, redness or swelling beyond the mole spot and itchiness and tenderness of the skin, it is time to contact a doctor right now. These are the initial symptoms of skin cancer which is the locally destructive malignant growth of skin cells. Bleeding, oozy and lumpy moles too can indicate skin cancer. While most of the skin cancer types do not develop in other body parts, it is important that you nip it at the bud. Skin cancer commonly arises from the epidermal cells that form the outer surface layer of the skin.

Skin cancer: What and how?

Ultraviolet radiation in sunlight, exposure to toxic substances and an autoimmune disorder can lead to DNA mutations of the skin cells causing skin cancer. Fair skin, a history of sunburns since childhood, prolonged exposure to sun, high altitude climates, abnormal moles, skin lesions, family history of skin cancer, exposure to medical treatment like radiations and exposure to compounds like arsenic are the other risk factors that can put you on a greater risk.

The conventional treatment of skin cancer like radiation therapy, surgery, chemotherapy and more brings in a wide range of side effects where the need of natural treatments comes into play. If you start with these natural remedies at the early stages, it will bring in wonder results against skin cancer. These natural healers can be used in assisting the conventional treatment to curb side effects as well.

Raspberry seed oil: Rich in antioxidants, the seeds of black raspberries not just fight cancer cells but also boost your immunity. They directly target the tumour and serve as an effective alternative for treating and preventing skin cancer.

Eggplant extract: It has been clinically proven that several kinds of skin cancer can be treated with a cream having 10% concentration of solasodine rhamnosyl glycoside that has served as an effective remedy for skin cancer, both benign and malignant. This is a kind of antineoplastic obtained from the extracts of eggplant, bell peppers, potatoes, tobacco and tomatoes.

Myrrh oil: This is as precious as gold in the history of medicine due to its rich medicinal properties. It contains compounds like sesquiterpenoid and curezene which have amazing effects on all skin types and is an effective cure for skin cancer.

Frankincense oil: With 17 active tumour healing agents, Frankincense has rare, healing abilities. Not just skin cancer, it can treat bladder and breast cancer as well, some major clinical studies have proved.

