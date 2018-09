Why do you think doctors ask you to stay away from plastic water bottles and food containers? Blame this three-letter word – BPA for all of it as not many of us may be aware of how dangerous BPA can be for our health. Scientifically known as Bisphenol A, BPA is a synthesised chemical compound used in manufacturing plastic containers and water bottles and food storage boxes and canned foods and many more. While we tend to ignore expert advice on not using BPA containing products, here is a list of adverse health impacts that BPA has. Starting from causing reproductive, immunity and neurological problems, BPA also increases the chance of Alzheimer’s, childhood asthma, metabolic disease, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Know more and learn about them to keep BPA induced chronic health conditions at bay.

Cancer: BPA can be potent cancer inducer, and this has been proved by several studies. One of the studies found that BPA has the ability to mimic oestrogen and other hormones, thereby interacting with certain cell receptors to enhance the development of breast, ovary and prostate cancer. Also, BPA has the potential to affect the effectiveness of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients.

Infertility and foetal development: Not just staying away from smokes and alcohol, pregnant women should be careful enough about the plastics they come in contact with. Doctors say that BPA present in plastic can cause damage to the foetal developmental process. Apart from this, studies have found BPA to mess with a woman’s fertility. This happens when BPA enters a woman’s body and plays with the reproductive system considering it as a hormone. This prevents the body’s natural hormones from functioning normally and affects the quality of eggs a woman produces.

Brain function: BPA is known to affect your brain’s function as well. A study conducted by the Duke University Medical Center showed how BPA prevents removal of chloride from the central nervous system and also upsets the way in which brain regulates genes. Extra chloride in brain indicates higher risk of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive disorders.

Heart disease and diabetes: Exposure to BPA can increase chances of developing heart disease, high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. This is why doctors suggest avoiding using plastic containers and water bottles and keep away from BPA exposure as much as possible.

Weight related issues: Did you know that not just certain foods or a sedentary lifestyle, BPA too can make you gain body weight? This mostly happens as BPA starts acting like a hormone when it enters your body. Not only can it cause an increase in fat cell production but can also affect insulin production and resistance.