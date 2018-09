Suicide rate in the country has been shooting up, all thanks to the increasing mental health complications these days. In India, suicide rate stands at over 10.3% per 100,000 people, according to studies. Shockingly, an Australia based study has revealed that a whopping 20% of suicides across the world are due to harassment and pressure faced at workplace and all this begins with depression. Here are what you can do to avoid being depressed and developing suicidal tendencies due to workplace stress.

Interact with your boss: In order to have a sane work life, it is important you talk to your boss often about the challenges or stress you face at work. Researches show that around 50% of the employees do not open up about their stress before their boss even if they are asked to. Try and keep a good rapport with your immediate reporting manager and make sure he or she is aware of your difficulties so that he or she can help you out with ways to overcome.

Go for a holiday: If you feel too stressed out, make sure you plan a holiday. There’s no harm in taking a few days’ break from work for some relaxation. Your mind does need some free time. Travelling essentially helps you in coping with your work pressure and becoming stress free.

Get off your desk: Do not get stuck to your desk for long hours. Instead, take a break from your desk and go for a walk. A study had shown that smell of fresh flowers can improve your mood and enhance relaxation. A small walk in the nature amid working hours can definitely help you to de-stress and you will be able to return to your desk happier.

Always think positive: Even if you are concerned about a work issue, keep your positivity intact. A positive approach and course of thought are essential to keep up your competency at workplace. That will ensure you are not depressed, thereby nullifying chances of suicidal tendency.

Do some exercise: If possible, take out some time to do some exercise during work hours. These can be free-hands meant for relaxing your body and mind muscles. Exercising in between work enhances your body’s immune function as well.

Form relationships: You should have a back-up of trusting relationships, may be at workplace or with family and other friends. Having strong bonding helps us overcome negative thoughts and stress. Not just that, these relationships act as sources of encouragement and motivation as well.