Imagine you are sleeping peacefully in the night and suddenly you wake up with that tingling sensation in your hands and feet? Not pleasing right? You will find it difficult to tackle it.

The tingling sensation known as ’pins and needles’ sensation can be painful and disturbing! It is a condition called paresthesia which can lead to burning or tingling sensation in your hands and feet. It can be temporary and can go away with proper medication. But, if it persists for a longer time then it can indicate an underlying condition which you require a treatment on the priority basis. You can suffer from temporary paresthesia due to poor blood circulation for a long time or due to pressure on the particular nerve. Chronic paresthesia can be caused due to nerve damage, liver and kidney diseases, hypothyroidism, stroke, trauma, injuries and so on.

You may exhibit symptoms like discomfort, coldness, numbness and weakness. But, you need to worry! These prevention tips can help you to manage your pain and get back on track.

A soothing massage can be helpful

It can help you to restore the normal functioning of the body by stimulating your nerves. Furthermore, it can help you to enhance your blood circulation and help you to get rid of the pain.

You can apply lavender oil

It carries anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties which can help you to tackle your nerve pain and repair those damaged nerves which could be bothersome. Just massage it along with olive oil on your hands and feet and you will surely feel good.

A warm compress can be helpful

It can promote blood circulation which in turn can regulate the functioning of your nerves and can help you to deal with the tingling sensation.

Epsom salt bath can be beneficial

It is loaded with magnesium and can tackle your inflamed nerves by relieving inflammation. Add Epsom salt to the water and take a bath.

You can consume cinnamon

It has in manganese and potassium and can help you to improve your blood circulation. Furthermore, it also has anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to deal with numbness. You can add cinnamon powder to warm water and drink it.

Don’t forget to follow these tips

• If you are doing repetitive movements avoid it

• You should just rest, rest and rest

• Don’t sit for a longer period just get up and move

• You should do exercises like swimming, shoulder rotations and perform stretches to enhance your blood circulation.

• Yoga can also help you to deal with it