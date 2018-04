A middle-aged man experienced a heart attack while undergoing dialysis. This patient was preparing himself and resources to undergo a kidney transplant. When this unfortunate episode occurred patient was then resuscitated and then taken for emergency angioplasty on the ventilator.

The culprit artery responsible for his attack was then tackled. That is when the doctors suggested that it would be rather helpful to go for a cutting balloon angioplasty. Cutting balloon is a special type of balloon with blades which is used to break hard fibrotic or mildly calcified coronary artery blockages.

This makes the plaques softer and flattens the cholesterol deposit against the wall. The artery becomes compliant and it allows the stent to expand properly and make the blocked vessel bigger. This subsequently allows the drug coated metallic stent to expand full and achieve a wide open artery to provide maximum blood to the heart,’ explains Dr Bharat Shivdasani, cardiologist at Jaslok Hospital and research Centre.

After the procedure, the patient has been removed from the ventilator and is currently fit to undergo a kidney transplant. ‘Following the procedure, he was removed from the ventilator the next morning and was shifted out of the ICCU in 48 hrs. Subsequently he could undergo dialysis comfortably without any complaints. Patient is now stable and can plan for his kidney transplant,’ said the doctor.

Cutting balloon is used in about 2% angioplasty with hard fibrotic or calcified lesion. It is used all over the country wherever indicated. This case further brings light to those suffering chronic kidney disease and their chance of getting a cardiac disease. To which Dr Shivdasani explains, ‘chronic kidney disease increases the incidence of cardiac disease by about 30% and is a major risk factor.’

This is due to altered cholesterol and calcium metabolism. Such patients also tend to have excess water in the body and weak pumping of heart muscle. Also here’s the difference between heart failure, heart attack and cardiac arrest.

