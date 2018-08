In today’s time and age, thyroid disease- hyper or hypothyroidism has become increasingly common. Various studies prove that there are more people than ever before, today who are struggling with hypothyroidism, Hashimoto’s disease, hyperthyroidism and Grave’s disease. How do we prevent it or treat it naturally? This is because thyroid medications need to be taken all through your life and cannot be stopped midway.

5 things to consume in order to improve your thyroid function as well as sort all issues related to the thyroid gland:

Ashwagandha: Winter cherry, Indian ginseng or ashwagandha is proven to be the best resource to treat thyroid. Aswagandha powder is generally had with honey, water or even added to tea. It is a known adaptogenic herb. Such herbs in adapting and dealing better with stress. Of many adaptogenic herbs, ashwagandha is known to be the most effective to treat hypothyroid and Hashimoto’s disease naturally. In fact, it is recommended for people with hyperthyroidism too. Selenium: A powerful antioxidant nutrient, selenium is known to balance T4 in your hormones. Therefore, even doctors specify a dose of selenium for thyroid medications. This can be consumed in the natural form in spinach, Brazil nuts, eggs, chicken or yellowfin tuna. Vitamin B12: This helps in improving thyroid function and also in combating the chronic fatigue syndrome. You can acquire B12 by consuming the following:

– Tuna

– Sardines

– Eggs

– Raw milk

– Salmon Thiamine– It has almost the same benefits in terms of thyroid functions as that of Vitamin B12 but also helps in improving the metabolism. Natural sources of thiamine or Vitamin B1 are:

– Green Peas

– Sesame Seeds

– Spinach

– Pistachios

– Asparagus Probiotics:



Probiotics are excellent for your gut health. While it is true that there isn’t any direct link between gut health and thyroid gland, it is often observed that people who suffer from thyroid related disorders also suffer from leaky gut syndrome. Probiotics are amazing when it comes to treating a leaky gut. Good sources of probiotics include:

– Kefir

– Probiotic yogurt

– Coconut kefir

– Raw cheese.

