Pregnancy brings with it a lot of hormonal changes that take time to settle postpartum. Since a woman’s body still has to go through these hormonal upheavals even after the baby is out, she might have to endure a lot of physiological and psychological changes. In fact, apart from postpartum blues, a woman can also suffer from other health conditions and one such condition is postpartum thyroiditis. It is not a common condition but there are women who have to deal with this postpartum. It is estimated that around five percent of women suffer from this condition the year after birth. Here are few facts about postpartum depression that no one tells you.

There isn’t a very clear indication of why some women suffer from this condition while others escape its wrath. But usually, women with type I diabetes, previous history of thyroid problems or a family history of thyroid dysfunction are more at risk. Another reason for this could be the presence of thyroid-specific antibodies which make one susceptible to the condition. The thyroid is a small butterfly-shaped organ that belongs to the endocrine system and secretes hormones that help in metabolism, growth; smooth functioning of the major organs like brain, heart, liver and the muscles. Here are 10 common causes of thyroid imbalances.

Too much of thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism) or too less of it (hypothyroidism) can make things go off track. When thyroid functions go off track post pregnancy it follows a pattern the first phase of thyroiditis is where the levels of hormones are high which means the woman suffers from hyperthyroidism followed by hypothyroidism where the hormone levels take a dip. A new mother can suffer from hyperthyroidism during the first six months after delivery. The symptoms of which are:

Weight loss

Anxiety

Feeling warm

Feeling anxious

Rapid heart rate

Excessive hair loss

However, these symptoms are usually mistaken for postpartum fatigue and stress and often ignored. With time the hormone levels do come down but they hit a low and the mother starts to suffer from hypothyroidism which can strike any time from the fourth or eighth-month post pregnancy. The symptoms of which are:

These symptoms may include:

Weight gain

Fatigue

Depression

Dry skin

Constipation

Muscle pain

However, hypothyroidism can last for a year or more in new mothers. It can either resolve on its own or might need medical intervention.

Postpartum hypothyroidism is relatively much more common than hyperthyroidism. If a woman has hypothyroidism before the pregnancy then it is necessary to plan the pregnancy accordingly so her thyroid functions are in control. Medication for hypothyroidism may change during the period of pregnancy and the dose may be adjusted after consulting with an endocrinologist. In the post-delivery period, the requirement of medicine may increase. Hence, it is a good idea to continue the thyroid medication at least six months after the delivery to prevent post-natal depression.

With inputs from Dr Gayatri Deshpande, Gynaecologist, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital