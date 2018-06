Just below the Adam’s apple, a butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck that is where the thyroid cancer occurs in the cells of the thyroid hormones that regulate heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and weight are produced by thyroid. It can be treated and cured. Hence, a timely intervention is required.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “Thyroid cancer occurs when cells in the thyroid undergoes certain mutations. These allow the cells to grow and multiply rapidly and they also lose the ability to die like normal cells. These abnormal thyroid cells accumulate to form a tumor and then spread throughout the body. Moreover, there are four types of thyroid cancer – papillary carcinoma, follicular carcinoma, medullary thyroid carcinoma and anaplastic thyroid carcinoma. Dr K K Aggarwal lists out the symptoms and tells you how to prevent it.

Symptoms:

In the later stages one can experience the following:

A lump that can be felt on your neck

Voice changes like hoarseness

Difficulty in swallowing

Neck and throat pain

Swollen lymph nodes.

The take home message:

It is better to avoid frequent or long-term exposure to radiation to prevent any form of cancer.

Educate yourself with the causes and symptoms.

Check for nodules and test TSH levels every few years if you have risk factors for cancer.

Remember, prevention is better than cure. So, seek medical help in case you experience any symptoms.

Image Source: Shutterstock