Having cataract in your eyes is like looking at everything from a foggy window. That’s perhaps the simplest explanation of this vision problem. Mostly an age-related issue, it can affect the younger generation too. The common symptoms include cloudy vision, sensitivity to light, fading or yellowing of colours, double vision in one eye, difficulty in reading and decreased black-and-white contrast.

THE CATARACT MECHANISM

The popular belief about cataract is that it’s a film over the eyes. Well, it’s not. The blurry vision that this condition gives you is due to the clouding of your eye lenses. These cloud pockets, which are created when the proteins of your lenses clump together, obstruct the transmission of light and impair the vision.

Cataract has been associated with quite a few health conditions including diabetes and obesity. It may also be the result of genetic predisposition and, eye injuries, vision-related issues like glaucoma, overexposure to sun rays, lifestyle factors and environmental conditions like lead exposure.

WAYS TO SLOW THE PROGRESSION

There are various science-backed natural ways to prevent or at least delay the onset of cataract. High fibre intake, including a lot of vitamins in your diet, limiting sunlight exposure and some other lifestyle measures could go a long way in protecting your vision. Here is a comprehensive guide to how all these factors contribute to a better eye health.

Make Sure That You are Eating Right

Antioxidants Including a lot of antioxidants in your meals is the first and foremost way to keep blurry vision at bay. They guard your eyes against oxidative stress which can be a potential risk for cataract. Green leafy veggies such as spinach, broccoli, kale and asparagus, along with fruits such as grapes, strawberries and avocados could be the ideal options. Their anti-inflammatory properties are essentially helpful in slowing the process of any degenerative disease including cataract. Moreover, many of these antioxidants filter out the damaging blue light wavelengths and shield your eye cells. There are various studies which have also shown that vegetarian and vegan diets cut down on the risk of cataracts significantly.

Vitamin A Foods rich in Vitamin A have also been proven to inhibit vision-loss related eye problems. Deficiency of this macronutrient can lead to the drying up of the cornea and damage the retina. Carrots and sweet potatoes among other vegetables are rich sources of vitamin A. The other essential nutrients you should include in your diet are vitamins E and C. These are found in citrus fruits, tropical fruits, tomatoes, almonds, etc.

Zinc Lack of zinc could be another reason behind sight problems because this mineral is responsible for transporting vitamin A from the liver to the retina. Yoghurt and chickpeas are rich in zinc.

Omega 3 Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids have also been reported to decrease the progression of cataract significantly. Fish and chia seeds are good sources of this fatty acid. According to a research, women who ate fish at least thrice every week had a lower risk of cataract than those who consumed it for less than once a month.

Keep in mind: Ophthalmologists warn against sugar intake as it may lead to the clouding of your eye lenses.

Drink A Lot Of Water

One among the innumerable health benefits that water has, is detoxifying the body. Without adequate hydration, the toxins that we happen to take in every day may get accumulated in various organs including the eyes. Proper hydration is essential for eye health. Drinking eight litres of water a day is the standard rule. Make sure that you follow it. Tip: Avoid water stored in plastic bottles. They may be high in certain toxins.

Protect your Eyes From the Sun

UV rays of the sun can lead to oxidation of the proteins found in our eye lenses, triggering cataract formation. Guard your eyes with sunglasses that ensure 100 per cent protection against UV rays.

Make Lifestyle Modifications

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption may increase your risk of developing a cataract. Make special efforts to quit smoking and minimise drinking. Both of these habits have various other health impacts too.

