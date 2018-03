You brush twice a day using the right technique and floss occasionally — but that’s not it. Enough importance is not been given to oral health, especially during the early years. Some myths and assumptions get in the way of proper dental hygiene. We decided to speak to an expert and get you insights on what you should know when it comes to dental hygiene and oral health. Dr Swati Arora, Consultant and Incharge – Dentistry at Nayati Hospital, Mathura shares some important advice on this topic.

1. Getting your child’s milk teeth restored is important

Negligence in taking care of your child’s tooth can result in problems like early loss of baby tooth and decay, causing pain to the child. Early loss of the milk teeth can also cause the shifting of the adjacent teeth into remaining space, thus not leaving enough space for the permanent tooth. Milk teeth also act as natural space maintainers. So even though they get replaced later they should be taken care of. Read: Are you making these 10 oral health mistakes?

2. Select the right toothpaste

When purchasing toothpaste, select one that contains fluoride. Fluoride containing toothpastes have been shown to prevent cavities. Next, when considering other properties of toothpaste — such as whitening, tartar control, gum care, desensitising, etc. – it is best to ask your dentist about the greatest dental concern for you. Finally, some degree of personal preference is also important. Choose the toothpaste that tastes and feels right. Gel or paste, they all work alike. If you find that certain ingredients are irritating your teeth, cheeks or lips, or if your teeth have become more sensitive, or if your mouth is irritated after brushing, you may try changing your toothpaste. Here are some tips to choose the right toothbrush and toothpaste.

3. What to do if your tooth gets knocked out

A child falling during play is the most common emergency. This involves not only soft tissue trauma which can range from just bleeding to lacerations, but more importantly, complete tooth coming out (avulsion). In this case, please remember not to throw the tooth — it can be restored. If the tooth looks clean, put it back in its place (its socket). If this is not possible, or if there’s a chance that the tooth might be swallowed, put it in a container of cold milk. The first few hours are the most crucial, so you need to rush to the dentist with your tooth. Read: Top 10 reasons for tooth loss.

4. Tooth extraction does not affect your eyesight

This common myth originated from the upper canine being called an eye tooth. In the era before antibiotics and modern medicine, upper tooth infections often did spread to the eye as well as the face, leading to blindness. However, the basic fact remains that tooth removal has no relation with eye and its vision. While local anaesthesia administered for extracting the tooth might cause some numbness around the facial area, it subsides within three-four hours.

5. Cleaning/scaling does not weaken teeth

Scaling does not make teeth loose; they become loose due to gum damage by calculus (hard deposit). Only that removal of the patch of calculus sets in the moving of the tooth. Moreover, the dentist only cleans the external hard deposit and not tooth enamel, as is commonly believed. Mild sensitivity after scaling is normal. This is because the part of the tooth concealed by tartar is exposed to the oral environment, thereby causing mild to moderate sensitivity of teeth, which is transient. Did you know poor dental hygiene can lead to oral cancer?

6. Braces are for adults too

It’s never too late to improve your dental health and beautify your smile. Problems such as crooked or crowded teeth, overbites, incorrect jaw position or jaw joint disorders if left untreated, may result in tooth decay, gum disease and an anaesthetic smile. Today, dentistry has many options for aesthetically conscious adults apart from the conventional metal braces. These include the ceramic braces, lingual braces and the all new clear or invisible braces.

7. Visit your dentist every six months

Dental problems if corrected at the earliest are easy, less complicated, painless and less costly to correct and treat. Laser gum reshaping, gum depigmentation, laser tooth whitening everything is possible through cosmetic dentistry.

