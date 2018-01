Regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies are taking the world by a storm in finding solutions for various diseases that plague mankind. Of specific interest is stem cell-based therapy which may be considered technically less demanding than other forms of regenerative medicine, thus facilitating better recovery with relative ease. In the recent times stem cells are extensively used for various health problems from arthritis, blood disorders, neurological disorders to cancers and are showing promising results.

However, stem cell therapy is a regenerative medicine and not a conventional form of treatment. To know more about this therapy we spoke to Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher, Mumbai. Here are some highlights of cell-based therapy that he shared:

Stem cells are undifferentiated cells and are of two types, namely, embryonic (from the embryo) and adult stem cells. Stem cells may be of hematopoietic (blood-forming) or mesenchymal (organ/tissue associated) populations. Although embryonic stem cells are more potent, the ethical and legal considerations, as well as the possibility of tumorigenecity, have raised concerns regarding their use. Adult stem cells that were earlier assumed to be present only in the bone marrow have now been identified in different organs and tissue such as the brain, skeletal muscle, skin, teeth, ovarian epithelium etc. These cells play an essential role in the maintenance of tissue homeostasis. Stem cells sense changes within local and systemic environments and ensure proper functioning of organ systems along with efficient replacement of damaged cells. Mesenchymal stem cells may be called ‘medicinal drug stores of the body’. They are capable of complex functions and have anti-inflammatory, immuno-modulatory and paracrine properties. From a therapeutic perspective, hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) therapy for various blood-related malignancies (e.g., leukaemias) have been carried out successfully for more than five decades. Mesenchymal cell-based therapy is emerging as an extremely promising approach for tissue regeneration owing to the availability, ease of harvest and transplant of cells (no surgical procedure involved). Orthopedic conditions such as avascular necrosis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy, stroke etc., as well as diabetes, liver, genitourinary disorders etc., have shown improvement through cell-based therapy. Ongoing research is also exploring the possibility of utilizing mesenchymal stem cells as regulated delivery vehicles in the treatment of cancers. Mesenchymal stem cells associated with chemotherapeutic agents can function as targeting specific molecules that act against the cancerous cells. What can be achieved through cell-based therapies is regeneration as opposed to repair that commonly occurs following conventional treatments. Through conventional modalities, we are failing to address the root cause of ailments and thus achieve only palliative symptomatic effects. With stem cells, we can achieve homeostasis and restoration of normal tissue structure and function. Damaged nerves can be repaired, weak muscles can be strengthened; diabetic individuals may be free from insulin while arthritic individuals may no longer require joint replacement! The possibility of using the potential of stem cells is limitless and at present we are just at the tip of the iceberg! Soon, the way we look at diseases will change and in our hands we will have a treatment tool that will be personalized for each individual.

