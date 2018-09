Heart related ailments happen to claim maximum lives in India. A majority of deaths occur due to inability of detecting the condition early and not being able to reach for treatment within the golden hour, say cardiologists. According to them, it is important for all of us to be aware of the potential factors that can trigger a heart attack or result in heart related ailments. While we are aware of diabetes and hypertension to be the major causes leading to an ailing heart, there are certain odd risk factors that may surprise you. You must have never related these factors to heart disease, but you must know them to save a life and save yourself from any cardiac condition. Here are few strange factors that can cause heart related issues.

Traffic noise: Do you spend several hours in traffic congestion every day and get exposed to traffic noise? You may be at a greater risk of heart failure. Studies show that traffic noise that starts at around 50 decibels can raise your blood pressure and make you more prone to a heart attack or other heart related diseases. According to scientists, this is linked to how your body reacts to stress.

Migraine: Not just unbearable headaches, migraine has the potential to trigger a heart attack as well. Doctors say that you are more likely to suffer from a stroke, chest pain and heart attacks if you have migraine. Those with heart condition as a genetic problem should be extra careful in terms of popping pills for controlling migraine attacks. This because these medicines called triptans can narrow your blood vessels, restrict adequate blood circulation and increase chances of a heart failure.

Children: You may be at awe to find this, especially if you love being with your children. But studies have shown that parents are at a greater risk of developing heart ailments and the risk goes up a bit with each kid. Also, women who have got their first period before 12 and have attained menopause before they are 47 should keep a close eye on their heart as they are more likely to suffer from a stroke and some heart related issue. The risk of a heart attack goes up in women who have had miscarriage or had her ovaries and uterus removed.

Short height: You may have to worry about your height if you are short as being short increases the chance of getting a heart disease, say doctors. Researchers reveal that for every 2.5 inches less than average height, the risk of heart disease goes up by whopping 8% and that is scary. Shorter people have a tendency to have high cholesterol and triglyceride levels which are potential triggers of a heart failure or heart related ailments.