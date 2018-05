Eating unhealthy foods can increase your risk of heart disease. Similarly, if you adopt healthy eating habits, it can help you to keep the heart diseases at bay. So, follow a heart-healthy diet to combat heart ailments and stay healthy and hearty!

Rutika Murudkar, a clinical nutritionist specialized in diabetes and cardiac care at Naraindas Morbai Budhrani Trust for cancer patients, advises, “Include a variety of fruits, vegetables and fibre. Whole grains, skinless poultry and fish should be a part of your diet. Avoid consuming carbonated drinks.”

She adds, “Consuming salmon, tuna, mackerel which contains omega -3 fats can be helpful. It also lowers the levels of triglycerides in the blood which can cause blood clotting can be helpful. It can also regulate the irregular heart rhythms. Include oils like rice bran, peanut, wheat germ, pumpkin seed and sunflower. Control your portion size as going over-board can invite a lot of health problems.”

Eat and avoid these foods:

• Fresh vegetables – tomatoes, cabbage, carrots and leafy green salads.

• Eat broccoli, spinach, kale and so on.

• Apples, berries and pomegranate can be a good option.

• Eat fat-free or low-fat dairy products.

• Consume green tea, legumes, nuts and soy.

• Cut down on sodium: Don’t eat more than 2400mg/d.

• Avoid eating saturated fats: cakes, cookies, pizza, burger and so on.

As per Rutika Murudkar, “Along with diet, physical exercise is also equally important. Take up a physical activity you like and do it regularly. Since, this will pay a way towards leading a healthy life and benefit you in the long run.”

Image Source: Shutterstock