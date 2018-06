Mihir (name changed) a 42-year-old who is an engineer by profession, would often experience a headache. Owing to a throbbing headache, he started avoiding going out with family, at parties and so on. His worried family took him to the doctor who revealed that he suffered from a tension headache. Read: 6 home remedies for tension headaches that really work!

“A tension headache is a mild to moderate intensity headache, bilateral and non-throbbing type of a headache. There is generally no sensitivity to light, sound and no vomiting. A tension headache is one of the common type of a headache which can cause a mild, moderate, or intense pain in the head, neck, and behind your eyes. Most people who experience tension headaches have episodic headaches and they can also be chronic,” explains Dr Shirish Hastak, Neurologist consultant at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, Mumbai.

He adds, “Tension headaches are caused by the muscle contractions in the head and neck regions which can often be annoying. Also, a variety of foods, activities, and stressors can cause these types of contractions and hamper one’s quality of life. Alcohol, fatigue, eye strain, stress, smoking and so on can trigger a tension headache. The symptoms – dull head pain, pressure around the forehead and tenderness around the scalp.” Read: Try these 10 natural remedies for headaches, skip those pills!

As per Dr Shirish Hastak, one should make the necessary lifestyle modifications to tackle a tension headache. “Consult your doctor for a right treatment. Don’t self-medicate or OTC products. Opt for meditation and yoga and make sure that you exercise regularly. This will surely help you to get back on track.”

Image Source: Shutterstock