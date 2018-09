Is your tailbone pain keeping you away from your work? Did you cancel your important meeting due to that annoying lower back pain? Don’t worry anymore, these smart hacks will help you to overcome it and you can thank us later! You may feel pain in your tailbone area (the triangular bony structure situated at the base of the vertebral column between your butt) due to coccydynia. This is due to inflamed and tenderness in your bone. The pain can get aggravated when you sit. You may suffer from tailbone pain due to injuries like if you fall, get injured while playing a sport, when bowling, cycling and many more activities can cause tailbone pain. You may exhibit symptoms like a bruise in your tailbone area, tenderness, numbness, severe pain during sexual intercourse or while passing stools.

In order to prevent tailbone injuries, you should wear appropriate gear while playing sports which will reduce your risk of getting injured. See to it that you balance yourself properly while walking on the wet floor or while getting down from stairs. In case, the pain lasts for a longer time, you should seek medical attention. Your doctor may prescribe you medications to tackle your tailbone pain which bugged you for too long and didn’t allow you to do your daily chores with ease. Apart from the medications listed by the doctor, you can also opt for these natural treatments which will help you to get back on track and you will be able to lead a pain-free life.