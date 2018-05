During summer, water parks are a perfect place to rejuvenate. People of different age groups can enjoy the variety of rides offered by the water parks. Fun and exciting right? Yes! Water parks can be a perfect idea of a family outing. But, wait! Have you taken all the necessary precautions. Here, Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody, gives you health and diet tips.

Keep in mind:

If you are suffering from any diseases, back pain or have a high blood pressure, then, avoid going on the rides in the water park.

Chlorine water can affect your skin or eyes, ensure you seek the medical advice.

Carry your medications and prescription, towels, first aid and extra set of clothes.

Dress appropriately by carrying your swimwear.

You can be at a risk of sun burn so wear appropriate water proof swim shoes which will protect you from slipping and injuries, hats and goggles.

A sunscreen is must. So, don’t forget to carry it.

Swimming googles will keep your eyes safe and protected from the chlorine water.

Read all safety procedures and precautions relating to height, age, swimming ability, and medical condition. Be sure to follow the rules and ask the lifeguards or staff if you have any questions.

Wear a life vest or floaties.

Ensure your child’s safety. Don’t allow him/her to go in the deep water.

Check age, weight and height restrictions before you queue.

Take a break and relax for sometime.

Due to chlorine, if you experience a burning sensation in the water and so on, immediately come out.

Pregnant ladies should avoid going on the rides.

Make sure that your family members and you know how to swim to avoid drowning incidents.

Don’t eat two hours before going for the rides. Hydrate yourself before going to the water park. Avoid eating spicy and oily food as, it can upset your stomach and can also cause nausea and vomiting.

Avoid eating, chips, samosas and bakery items. Eat dry snacks like roasted khakra, dry fruits, oats and dry roasted chivda.

One can have baked nachos in between the rides.

“After coming from the rides, eat once your body temperature is normal. You can have eggs, paneer sandwich, paneer rolls and a paneer frankie. Non-vegetarians can opt for chicken roll and frankie. Homemade theplas cooked in minimal oil, coconut water and lime juice can also be a good option, ” says Ankita Ghag.

