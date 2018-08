Your health and its ailments are full of mysteries and at times may leave your mouth wide open in shock. Have you ever thought that the temperature of your bedroom could possibly determine your blood pressure? That is exactly what a recent study from the University College London (UCL) has shown. It has highlighted that if you are living in a colder room, your blood pressure may shoot up. This is because, with a decrease in the surrounding temperature, there is an increase in blood pressure in humans. Hence, a thermostat may now come handy not just to keep yourselves warmer during winter but also to maintain blood pressure. Not just the temperature of your room, there are several other surprising factors that lead to leaping blood pressure. Let us learn about them.

Having lots of sugar: Consuming excessive salt can lead to high blood pressure. This is a well-known fact. But did you know that eating too much of sugar can be even worse for your blood pressure? Studies conducted by researchers from New York and Kansas revealed that high sugar levels in blood hit the hypothalamus in the brain, thereby resulting in increasing heart rate and blood pressure. Also, high blood sugar leads to more insulin production in body that may cause the heart to beat faster.

Bisphenol A (BPA), an organic chemical compound: This chemical found in the lining of some cans and plastic bottles can get mixed with food and drinks and shoot up blood pressure. A new study published in the journal Hypertension revealed so. Experts say that incessant exposure to BPA can cause heart related disorders and high blood pressure.

Sleep apnoea: Do you snore a lot too much at night and face breathing difficulty and restlessness while sleeping? In that case you may have sleep apnoea which needs to be mended soon. Reason, sleep apnoea elevates blood pressure as well, according to the National Sleep Foundation. It states that with interruptions in breathing, the oxygen level in your body reduces and the blood vessels tighten up to supply more of oxygen. Also, lack of adequate sleep and oxygen in blood can result in release of stress hormones. Your heart rate may rise along with your blood pressure.

Exposure to noise pollution: Noisy environments are a headache for all and prolonged exposure to noise pollution can also shoot up your blood pressure, found the researchers. Surprisingly, those residing in high-noise area for over three years were found to be more likely to suffer from hypertension compared to those living in silent zones in a Poland-based study. Researchers have also found that there is a direct relation between increasing noise pollution and reduced life expectancy.

