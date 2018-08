If you or your loved one has suffered from a heart attack, know that life after the treatment is not going to be easy. Yes, you have survived the attack, you have put up a brave fight in the ICU to help the doctors revive the crucial organ and nurse you back to life but post a heart attack your life has to change drastically. You will have to be more dedicated towards your health goal and try your best to lead a healthy lifestyle. Remember post a heart attack your heart might be working at half of its usual pace or even less. So it needs the much needed TLC. You cannot ignore it anymore. This is why post a heart attack cardiac rehabilitation becomes important.

Here Dr Vijay Janagama, Director- New Initiatives, SuVitas Holistic Healthcare tells us why a cardiac rehabilitation is important post a heart attack. “When you have had a heart attack and survived; you feel you are at a bend in the road and do not know what lies up ahead. Now is the time to take that step forward, navigate the bend and make changes in your life for a healthier future. The key to a full recovery is to opt for cardiac rehab. Not only will it help you get back on your feet faster, but will help prevent another heart attack,” says Dr Janagama.

What is Cardiac Rehabilitation?

Dr Janagama explains, cardiac rehabilitation is a specialized schedule which includes a tailor-made program in which various therapies and treatments are used, such as:

Skilled nursing care

Physio and activity therapy

Nutrition counseling

Lifestyle education, support

Emotional counseling sessions enhance the patient’s confidence and help him/her get back to normal life

The individualized plan that is established by a multidisciplinary team helps the patient regain strength and prevents further worsening of the condition. This kind of a program is essential if the patient has to live a healthy and quality life post an attack; it also reduces the risk of a subsequent heart attack.

Why is Cardiac Rehab Important?

“As a rule, all patients who have suffered a heart attack will be referred to cardiac rehab; however studies have shown that barely 15 per cent of these patients bother to participate in a rehab program after their discharge from the hospital. Very few realize that going through cardiac rehabilitation will increase their independence and strength and help manage the condition of their heart post a heart attack better. There will be reduced pain and less need for medications. There will also be a significant improvement in overall health and wellbeing. Opting for cardiac rehabilitation is one of the best and most beneficial decisions that a patient and his/her family can make,” says Dr Janagama.

What are the basics of a cardio rehabilitation program:

At the outset, the patient may feel that the treatment will not do him/her much good; but once they start on it and notice the good it is doing for their overall health, they will be able to become more actively-involved in the rehabilitation process. There are some basic things that every heart attack survivor should do, explains Dr Janagama:

Lifestyle changes: One way to strengthen the heart is to incorporate some simple exercises in your daily routine. When cardiovascular fitness improves, it boosts HDL levels and reduces the levels of LDL, improves circulation, reduces blood pressure and does your health a whole lot of good. Those who go through a specialized cardiac rehab program in an in-patient rehab facility, tend to benefit more.

Incorporating healthy eating habits: At the rehab center, the nutritionists design a special nutrition plan for the patient and he/she will also be provided guidance about the food plan that will have to be followed after they return to their home. The right diet becomes a crucial component in preventing primary and secondary cardiac events.

Get lively: When the patient reaches out to close family and friends it improves his/her overall wellbeing; social interaction goes a long way in improving wellness in the 1st year post a heart attack.

Staying active: It’s important for heart attack survivors to keep busy and engage in activities that they like the most. This is also a great time to learn new things and pick up new hobbies such as painting, sewing, woodworking, pottery etc. This calms fidgety feelings and reduces stress.

De-stress or take up Yoga way: It’s very important for the person to dispel stress from his/her life. Getting some guidance on how to perform basic yoga techniques such as deep breathing also helps in alleviating stress levels. It is a fact that yoga goes a long way in improving cardiovascular health. The different yoga postures exercise the muscles very gently and this is good for the heart and blood vessels.

The different deep-breathing yoga exercises help in slowing-down the breathing rate and temporarily lowers the blood pressure. It helps in calming the sympathetic nervous system and reduces the production of stress hormones. Yoga and meditation have shown to be highly beneficial for individuals with cardiovascular disease.

Here Dr Janagama suggests a general checklist while choosing the best rehab centers for cardiac patients:

The general facts that need to be checked are as follows:

Whether the chosen rehabilitation centre has a specialized cardiac rehabilitation program

Checking the facilities/infrastructure which assures highest quality care

The list of progress to look forward to after completing the cardiac rehabilitation program

The therapy programs that are included in the cardiac rehabilitation program

The precautions to be taken by the patient to prevent further complications

The above guidelines can considerably help the cardiac patients and their families to choose the right cardiac rehabilitation centre for best outcomes and quick recovery.

Image source: Shutterstock