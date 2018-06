Is the stye on the upper eyelid bothering you? Dr Harshvardhan Ghorpade, Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Surgeon at Department of Visual Sciences, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, will help you get rid of it. Stye which is commonly seen in the people, is a bump that causes in the lower or upper eyelid due to the blockage gland. When a gland in or on the eyelid becomes plugged or blocked that is when the stye occurs. “The infection of eyelashes which is called stye is caused due to dust, heat, travel, makeup, strain and rubbing of the eyes,” explains Dr Harshvardhan Ghorpade. Though, it is not contagious. Dr Harshvardhan Ghorpade lists out the causes, symptoms and treatment.

Symptoms:

While blinking a foreign body sensation in the eye can occur

Itching

Swelling of the eyelid

Redness

Though often they are painless, pain can be felt in the area of the bump

The treatment:

Stye can be treated with the following options:

Hot fomentation (warm compress)

Antibiotic eye drops can be helpful

Sometimes oral antibiotics are administered

Remember:

Maintain good eye hygiene

Wear a protective eye wear while traveling

Avoid sharing cosmetics and using old cosmetics

Dr Harshvardhan Ghorpade signed off by saying, “The eye area is sensitive, so It is vital to keep your eyes clean and one should avoid rubbing it. Make sure you remove your makeup thoroughly and see to it that you use dermatologically tested products. Relax your eyes periodically when using the computer/ other electronic devices. Lubricant eye drops can be used to clean and comfort the eyes by do it under the guidance of your eye specialist.”

Image Source: Shutterstock