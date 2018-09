Are you playing in your garden with your kids and stung by a bee? Set your worries free and read this carefully!

A bee sting is just a nuisance. If you are stung by a honeybee its stringer gets released into your skin and honey bees are the only ones who die after they sting. Wasps and other species don’t tend to lose their stingers and can sting you again and again. A venomous toxin is left behind by the bee when it stings you.

If you are stung by the bee you may exhibit symptoms like swelling, itching, redness and burning along with pain. So, here, we tell you what to do and make sure that you follow these DIY tips.