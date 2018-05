As per statistics, 15% of all strokes are caused by hemorrhagic stroke when a blood vessel in the brain bursts which leads to permanent damage. A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when blood from an artery begins bleeding into the brain. Pressure from the leaked blood damages brains cells, and, as a result, the damaged area is unable to function properly, explains Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI.

He adds, “It can be caused due to these two types of weakened blood vessels: aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs). So, with a hemorrhagic stroke, the first steps are to find the cause of bleeding in the brain and then control it. Post-stroke rehabilitation can help people overcome disabilities caused by stroke.”

Stroke symptoms:

Sudden numbness or weakness of the face

Arm or leg (especially on one side of the body)

Confusion

Trouble speaking or understanding speech, walking and dizziness

Improper balance and coordination

Severe headache with no specific reason

Two main causes of hemorrhagic strokes:

Uncontrolled high blood pressure (hypertension)

Overtreatment with anticoagulants (blood thinners)

“It is also important to manage certain lifestyle-based risk factors – obesity, inactivity, consumption of alcohol, and use of drugs,” informs Dr K K Aggarwal.

Some dos:

Control high blood pressure

Moderate exercise 5 times a week

Eat a healthy balanced diet high in fruits and vegetables and low in sodium

Reduce your cholesterol

Maintain a healthy BMI or waist-to-hip ratio

Reduce alcohol intake and smoking

Reduce your risk from diabetes talk to your doctor

Proper knowledge about stroke

Image Source: Shutterstock