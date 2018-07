A person can commit suicide due to a major stressful event which can occur in his/her life, depression, alcohol and so on. Celebrities like Jiah Khan, Viveka Babajee, Kuljeet Randhawa, Nafisa Joseph and Pratyusha Banerjee’s suicide was disturbing and painful. People were taken aback and couldn’t believe that their favourite stars were no more and had ended their lives in such a traumatic way.

Bubbly, chirpy and sexy Jiah Khan became the talk of the town due to her bold and beautiful looks. Jiah hung herself in her Juhu apartment. Jiah’s untimely exit shocked the Bollywood industry. Read: 5 myths about suicidal people

Popular TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee shot to fame when she was seen in the soap ‘Balika Vadhu.’ Pratyusha also appeared in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 7 ‘. But, unfortunately this talented actress hung herself at her Goregaon residence in Mumbai on April 1, 2016.

Former Miss India and TV actress Nafisa Joseph grabbed the eyeballs all over with her charming looks and attractive persona. The gorgeous actress hanged herself in her apartment and ended her life. Read: How to help a person who is suicidal

Kuljeet Randhawa was a popular model and a TV actress who was sen in soaps like ‘C.A.T.S.’, ‘Special Squad’ and ‘Kohinoor’ and so on. She hanged herself to the ceiling fan at her apartment and ended her life.

Stunning model Viveka Babajee committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in the year 2010. Her suicide too shook the entire nation.

Image Source: Facebook/ @ PRATYUSHA Banarjee Fan club/ Jiah Khan/ Nafisa Joseph/ Kuljeet Randhawa With Lots of Love/ RIP Viveka Babajee (Miss Mauritius 1994)